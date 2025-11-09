Registration for JEE-Main session-I begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online application form submission for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2026 session-I has begun.

The last date of online registration is November 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which holds the national-level test, will announce the city of examination by the first week of January 2026. For the academic session 2026-27, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) will be conducted in two sessions-I (January 2026) and session-II (April 2026).

The date for downloading admit cards will be announced soon in the second week of January.

The NTA will conduct the JEE-Main first session online between January 21 and 30, 2026, in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu). The result of the first session will be announced by February 12.

Box

JEE (Main) comprises two papers. The Paper-I is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions and universities funded. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. The Paper-II of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

Box

--Candidates can apply for session 1 (January 2026) only and pay the examination fee accordingly --A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for Session-II