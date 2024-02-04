Registration for JEE-Main session II begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the session-II of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2024 has started. The last date of registration is March 2.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) already conducted the first session of JEE-Main between January 24 and February 1. Registration for the second session has begun. The registered candidates will take their test between April 4 and 15.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) Session 1 and wish to appear for Session II are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1.

They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, State code of eligibility, cities for session II, educational qualification details and pay the examination fees. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule given. The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage,

and strict action will be taken against them.