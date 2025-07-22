Registration for JNVST begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admissions to 6th standard for the academic year 2026-27 has started. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conduct the JNVST on December 13 (Saturday), 2025. The last date for online registration is July 29 through the online link (https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/).

A total of 15,208 candidates registered for the test from nine tehsils of the district last year, while over 16,500 are expected to register this year for the JNVST.

Free education for girls & boys

The JNV is a co-educational residential school run by the Government of India. The medium of instruction in JNVs is the mother tongue or regional language up to Class VIII and later English for Mathematics and Science and Hindi for Social Science. Students of the JNVs appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education. The education in the schools is free, including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks.

Eligibility

-- A student should be studying in any recognised school in the district in the year 2025-26.

--He/she should be a resident of the district and should have studied in each class of standard third, fourth and fifth for a full academic year.

--The student should have been born between May 1, 2014 and July 31, 2016.

--While applying online, a candidate should upload their certificates in JPG format.

---The student's photograph, signature, parent's signature, Aadhaar details or parent's residence certificate needed.