Registration for LLB-CET given 2nd extension

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the LLB-three-years-Common Entrance Test (LLB-3-yrs-CET) was given a second extension, up to February 21.

It may be noted that the registration for the entrance examination began on January 11 while its last date was January 31. The date was extended up to February 10 for the first time.

The officers of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which will hold the CET for the admissions for the academic year 2024-25 said that it is seen from the registration data that many candidates' application forms were incomplete.

“We have also received requests from candidates and parents regarding the extension of CET dates. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates the CELL has decided to give a second extension for online registration for CET,” they added.

Now, aspirants can register up to February 21. The SCETC announced that no further extension would be given after February 21.

Over 18.7 K admitted last year

All the law colleges which offer undergraduate three-year courses have an intake of 19,341. More than 52.7 aspirants applied for the CET last year. Of them, 18,748 confirmed their admissions. Nearly 593 seats were vacant.