Registration for MHT-CET to begin on Jan 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2024 will begin on January 16.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will hold the CET online in two groups. The first group is Phyiscs, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) while the second one is Phyiscs, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The last date of registration for both groups is March 1.

The aspirants of the PCB group will appear for the test between April 16 and 23 while candidates of the PCM group will take their examinations from April 25 to 30 for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture for the academic year 2024-25.

Group-wise schedule of test

MHT CET Group--last date of registration-----test date

PCB---------------March 1---------------------April 16 to 23

PCM--------------March 1---------------------April 25 to 30

Syllabus & Marking Scheme

--The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

--There will be a 20 per cent weightage for the standard XI curriculum

--There will be 80 per cent weightage to the standard XII syllabus curriculum while setting the question paper.

--There will be no negative marking, however difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.

--The questions will be mainly application-based.

CET will consist of 3 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each paper will be of 100 marks.

Paper-- Subject----- No of MCQs---total marks--duration

I---Mathematics—-------50----------100------------90

II---Physics/Chemistry--100----------100------------90

III-- Biology--------------100----------100------------90

Over 6.36 candidates registered last year

The Cell held the MHT CET 2023 from May 9 to 20, 2023 in two groups at 197 centres. More than 6.36 lakh candidates registered for the test while over 5.91 lakh of them took the examinations. Of them, 2.62 lakh were female candidates.