Registration for Nursing CET commences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET)- Nursing (MH-CET- Nursing) courses has commenced.

The last date of registration is February 29.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the CET to the admissions to first-year B.Sc. Nursing, Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Courses, through State Common Entrance Test Cell, for the academic year 2024-25 will be held at the various examination centres across all major districts in the State.

The candidates will have to submit the online application form for the said examination as per the schedule.

The payment of applicable fees can be made only through online mode up to March 1. The application form will be considered only after successful payment. The Cell asked the candidates to go through the Information brochure before applying. The test is likely to be held on May 7 this year.

More than 10,000 candidates registered for the CET last year. The intake of the nursing courses is 7,360 while 6,620 candidates were admitted to the courses after the declaration of the result. The test was held on June 11.