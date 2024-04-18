Registration for Psychiatric & Public Health Nursing-CET begins.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for the admission to Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing (DPN) and Diploma in Public Health Nursing (PHN) course has begun.

The State Common Entrance Test will hold the test at various centres in four major districts of the State-Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Nagpur for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for online registration and submission of the application form for the MH-Nursing is April 30. The tentative date of Maharashtra-DPN/PHN CET is May 25.

The aspirants can go through the Information Brochure of the MH-DPN/PHN CET-2024 is made available on the State CET Cell website.

The registration for fees for general and EWS category candidates is Rs 1000 while for the reserved and other categories, it will be Rs 800.

Syllabus, weightage & pattern of exam

The questions will be based on the syllabus of GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) and Basic BSc Nursing course as declared by Indian Nursing

Council and English subject of the HSC level of the State Board. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be mainly application-based. The MH-DPN/PHN CET will consist of one question paper of Multiple Choice

Question (MCQ) and each question will carry one mark. The test duration is 90 minutes. The test result will be declared in the percentile for online examination.

Subject ---------MCQ--------------total marks

Based on GNM & Basic Bsc Nursing syllabus-- 70---70

English-----------30-------------------30

Total-------------100------------------100