Registration process for BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM CET to begin on Mar 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the common entrance test for the first-year admissions to three/four-year full-time undergraduate degree courses in Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) will commence on March 21.

It may be noted that the admission process for the BCA, BBA and other courses was given without any entrance test until the current academic year. However, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) took these courses under its purview in the coming academic year. The State Government accepted the decision of the AICTE. So, the entrance will be conducted for the admissions to the courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the first entrance for admissions to these courses at the various examination centres of the State. The Cell will announce the schedule of MAH-B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET soon. This CET will be conducted for the first time.

The online form-filling process will commence on March 21 and end on April 11. The questions will be based on reasoning (verbal as well as arithmetic), English language and general awareness including questions on culture, current national, and international affairs, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries and computer basics.

The test will comprise 100 multiple-choice objective-type questions (four options). There is no negative marking system for this test. The duration is 90 minutes. The medium of online CET is English. The topic-wise number of questions and marks are as follows;

Topics----------------------- No of Questions---Max marks

English Language------------40-----------------40

Reasoning----------------------30------------------30

General Knowledge and Awareness--15------15

Computer Basics--------------15----------------15

Total------------------------------------100------100