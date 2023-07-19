Registry Office nets Rs 171 cr in 3 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district office of the Department of Registration and Stamps recorded an income of Rs 171 crore in the last three months through the sale or purchase transactions of properties (flats, row houses and NA-44 plots) in the district. It is considered that this is the highest collection in the past three years.

There are 13 offices of the department in the district. In the new financial year, these offices from April to June recorded registrations of 26,254 properties or land or plots. It has been noticed that the areas situated in the centre of the city, Satara-Deolai, Waluj Mahanagar, Shendra, Harsul, Paithan Road, Padegaon and Chikalthana witnessed huge investments.

The city builder and CREDAI’s former state vice president Ravi Wattamwar said, “Presently the flats and row houses are available in the budget. As a result, an increase was noticed in the citizens preferring to buy legal properties rather than procure illegal properties.

Meanwhile, of all the property transactions, the percentage of agricultural land is very less. It is hoped that their transactions may go up after Diwali, said the experts.

Wattamwar has appealed to prospective buyers to buy the flat and row house but ensure that the projects are registered under Rera.

Box

April - 7,263

May - 9,129

June - 9, 862

Total - 26,254