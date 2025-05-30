“Reject religious dogma, embrace science,” appeals MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Rising religious dogma threatens rational thinking youth must stay rooted in science,” urged MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam at the Yashwantrao Chavan State-Level Youth Awards held Friday at Rukmini Auditorium.

Citing Lord Buddha’s philosophy, Kadam underlined the need for a progressive, humane interpretation of religion. Former Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who felicitated the winners, hailed the youth for their determination, clarity of purpose, and social commitment. The ceremony honored 16 young achievers across seven categories, each receiving Rs 21,000, a memento, and a certificate. Their work was showcased through short films.

Awardees:

• Literature: Vinayak Hogade (Kolhapur), Mrudgandha Dixit (Pune)

• Social Work: Akash Tale (Nagpur), Rutuja Jeve (Buldhana)

• Innovation: Sushrut Patil (Palghar), Padmaja Rajguru (Parbhani)

• Sports: Ojas Devtale (Nagpur, Archery), Hrutika Shriram (Solapur, Diving)

• Journalism: Prathamesh Patil (Pune), Jyoti Y. L. (Mumbai)

• Entrepreneurship: Jayesh Tope (Nashik), Shivani Sonawane (Pune)

• Performing Arts: Krishnai Ulekar (Dharashiv, Bharud), Tanvi Palav (Sindhudurg, Classical Dance), Rutuja Sonawane (Jalgaon, Classical Music), Kalpesh Samel (Raigad, Nagpur)

Dignitaries present included Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Dr. Aparna Kakkad, Prof. Dasu Vaidya, Ketaki Nevpurkar, Gaurav Somwanshi, and honorary event manager Datta Balsaraf. The program was coordinated by Nilesh Raut and anchored by Yashashree Mule.