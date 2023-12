Rekha Jonwal passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rekha Satishkumar Jonwal (38, Bhusawal) died after a prolonged illness, at 8 pm, on Thursday. She was the daughter of Ashok Banswal, NCP leader and president of Mochi Samaj Sudhar Mandal.

She leaves behind husband Satishkumar Jonwal, two sons and extended family. Her funeral procession will be taken out from Ramdeo Nagar, Padampura, in the city, at 11 am, on September 22. The last rites will be performed on her at Pushpanagri crematorium.