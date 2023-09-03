Relatives break windows in civil hospital following youth's death

Allegations of negligence against hospital staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the tragic death of 21-year-old Abhijit Taterao Gajile, who had been admitted to the District Civil Hospital (DCH) on Sunday, relatives of the deceased broke the windows of the ICU, claiming that Abhijit's death was a result of medical negligence and carelessness on the part of the doctors. The relatives also refused to claim the body until the responsible medical professionals are arrested.

According to police, Abhijit, a resident of Chite Pimpalgaon, had sought medical attention at the civil hospital due to breathing difficulties, nausea, and nervousness on Saturday. His family alleged that the doctors failed to provide timely and adequate care. Abhijit was initially placed in the general ward and blood pressure was reportedly not monitored promptly. As his health deteriorated, he was transferred to the ICU, where he was pronounced dead within minutes. In a display of anger and frustration, the deceased's relatives broke the glass windows of the ICU.

Committee will be appointed

Dr Dayanand Motipavle, civil surgeon, said "A committee will be appointed to inquire into this matter. The help of doctors in the government medical college and hospital will also be taken for the investigation. Action against those found guilty will be proposed to the government. The government will take action against those found guilty."