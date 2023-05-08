Relatives hold oxygen cylinder, take patients in auto-rickshaw

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons died while two were injured at the Salim Ali Lake area while cleaning a manhole on Monday. The relatives brought the serious two patients to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an auto-rickshaw. The doctors saw them and told the relatives to take them to the intensive care unit. However, there were no GMCH employees to take the serious patients to ICU and hence the relatives took the injured Vishnu Ugale and Vilas alias Balu Vishram Kharat holding oxygen cylinders in hand while carrying them on the stretcher. When they brought them out of the door, there was no ambulance available to take them to ICU. Hence, they put them in the auto-rickshaw to the ICU. The relatives express deep resentment that the patients were dying and there were no hospital staff or ambulance to take them to ICU.