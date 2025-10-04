Relatives protest worker’s death, alleging poisoning at Waluj Company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Enraged relatives of Barrister Hiralal Yadav (46) staged a protest at Aakar Auto Industries Ltd. (E-5) in Waluj MIDC after his death, claiming he was poisoned. The body was kept at the company premises for nearly two hours as the family demanded compensation.

Yadav, a resident of Naregaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had reported for night duty on 12 September. His wife Ranjudevi said he was allegedly given a chemical substance at the company. He fell ill on the bus home and was admitted first to Dhamne Hospital, Naregaon, then Mini GMCH and Government Medical College and hospital (GMCH), where he died on 3 October at 10.30 pm. Plant head Rohit Agrawal and HR head Priyanka Sonawane said no incident occurred inside the company, noting that Yadav was on leave when the alleged poisoning took place. Relatives rejected this explanation, prompting police action. Assistant police inspector Sushma Pawar assured the family of legal action. The body was taken to Naregaon for the last rites, with Sub-Inspectors Salim Shaikh, Arun Ugle, and other staff present. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing. Yadav is survived by his wife Ranjudevi, daughters Anjali and Amruta, and sons Bunty and Anurag.