Relatives Push Patients on Stretchers Post-Surgery at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Relatives, instead of staff, were seen shifting a patient on a stretcher after a surgery at at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

It may be noted that everyone knows that when a patient is admitted for treatment at GMCH, relatives have to pull the stretcher.

However, after the surgery, relatives have to push the stretcher while taking the patient from the operating room to the ward. The relatives also have to bear the pain of the unclean and dilapidated toilets in the valley.

A video of relative pushing stretchers at night in the GMCH and the poor condition of the toilets went viral on social media on Saturday. Female and male relatives are seen taking the patient to the ward after surgery. The number of class IV staff in the GMCH is low.

However, the relatives of the patients are expressing the expectation that the staff should perform the responsibility of shifting he patient to the ward even after the surgery.

The condition of the toilets in many wards has deteriorated. There is a demand from relatives that the Hospital administration should pay attention to this matter.

The relatives of the patients said, “The GMCH administration should pay attention to the tiles in the toilet in Ward-12. Water has also accumulated in it. It is impossible to walk in the toilet. After the surgery, we have to carry the patient to the ward on a stretcher. This responsibility should be carried out by the staff of the hospital.”

Box

Construction Dept instructed

The engineer of the Public Works Department has been informed about the toilets. The Public Works Department is working on it. The ward staff has been instructed to clean them daily.

(Dr Gayatri Tadawalkar, Medical Superintendent, GMCH)