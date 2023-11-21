Release of pancharangi pamphlet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshshwanath Digambar Jain, temple has organized an annual Yatra Maha Mahotsav from November 26 to 28 at Kachner. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country will come for this yatra. A five-color (pancharangi) pamphlet outlining the various activities of this Yatra festival was recently released at Uttamchand Thole Jain Hostel. On this occasion the meeting was started with Namokar Mahamantra. Sunilkumar Patni, Sunilkumar Ajmera, managing director Suresh Kasliwal, Vinod Lohade and others were present.