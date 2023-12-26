Release of Pancharangi Patrika

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The release of the Pancharangi Patrika of the annual mahotsav of the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada was released in the presence of Acharya Chandragupta Maharaj on Monday. The patrika has the information and schedule of the annual yatra mahotsav that will be held from January 7. Devotees from all over the state will be present. The organisers have appealed to be present for the yatra. Pramod Pande, Prakash Kasliwal and others were present.