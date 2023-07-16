Release of 'Tu Majha Sangati' and ;Paulwat’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Gangapur MLA Laxmanrao Manal's autobiography 'Paulwat' and his wife Kusum Manal's poetry collection 'Tu Majha Sangati' were recently released by Mahant Rameshgiri Maharaj of Sant Janardhanaswamy Samadhi Mandir Sansthan at Kopargaon. On this occasion, president of the temple trust, Dattatray Holkar, trustee Ramji Patil Gonde, principal Dr Sunil Mhaske, Dr Rekha Mhaske and Anil Jadhav were present. Mahant Rameshgiri said, Manal being in politics, his simplicity is remarkable. He also contributed to bring the thoughts and character of Rashtrasant Janardhan Swamy to the masses. Writer Sanjeev Tanpure commented on both these books. Richa Mhaske, Shweta Manal, Sakshi Manal, Sanjay Manal and others were present.