Reliance eyes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for integrated media center

Reliance Industries is exploring the possibility of establishing a world-class integrated media center in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, likely in the DMIC or at development nodes along the Samruddhi Expressway near Vaijapur and Jalna.

The proposed center will include dedicated studios for film, television, and OTT content production. A team of company officials recently carried out a preliminary survey of potential land parcels in and around the city, sources confirmed. The team identified Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a prime location due to its central position in Maharashtra, excellent connectivity to Mumbai, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, and the availability of land near key infrastructure corridors such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Potential locations under consideration include areas in Jalna and Vaijapur, both situated along major development nodes.

Sources revealed that Reliance is seeking hundreds of acres for the proposed project, which is expected to house cutting-edge production, post-production, and media facilities positioning the city as an emerging hub for entertainment and content creation.

Cultural and strategic significance

“The city is not only centrally located but also offers a rich cultural backdrop and land flexibility suitable for such mega projects,” said a senior official.

MoU expected soon

According to industry sources, discussions have been ongoing since the WAVES summit, and the company is likely to formalize the investment soon by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the relevant state authorities. The media center is expected to attract substantial private investment, complementing the region’s ongoing economic transformation, already fueled by the automobile and EV sectors.

Boost to employment and economy

“This would be a landmark project for the region. Reliance has shown serious intent, and once the MoU is signed, it will create significant employment opportunities in media, entertainment, and allied industries,” said Mukund Kulkarni, president of CSN First.

Land acquisition not discussed in MIDC region yet: official

When contacted, Amit Bhamre, regional officer, MIDC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, clarified that no formal discussion has yet taken place regarding land acquisition in MIDC areas. “At present, there is no proposal or discussion about allotting land in any MIDC region. However, we cannot rule out future developments. If required, the company may explore the acquisition of private land,” Bhamre stated.