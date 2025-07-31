Relief for students seeking admission to BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Good news has emerged for students seeking admission to degree courses in Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced changes in the eligibility criteria for admissions to BAMS (Ayurveda), BHMS (Homeopathy), and BUMS (Unani) courses. Earlier, apart from the NEET score, there was also a requirement for a minimum percentage in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. This minimum percentage requirement has now been removed.

As a result, students who were earlier eligible only for 'Group C' medical courses can now also apply for 'Group B' courses like BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS. As per the new rules, to be eligible for Group B courses, a candidate must have passed 10th and 12th with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Biotechnology.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the eligibility criteria for MBBS and BDS courses, the CET Cell clarified in its official statement.