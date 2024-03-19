Relief is on the horizon for residents suffering from chronic pain

Free chronic pain treatment now available in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new ‘Pain Clinic’ was inaugurated in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday, offering free treatment for conditions that typically cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 in private facilities.

The clinic, housed within the hospital's surgical building, consists of a dedicated pain outpatient department for consultations and a pain clinic for treatment procedures. Dean Dr Shivaji Shukre inaugurated the clinic.

Treatment options and availability

Patients will have access to both outpatient and day care treatment options at the pain clinic, said Dr Arvind Rajgure, associate professor of the department of anaesthesiology and trained in pain management

A personal connection

Dr Shukre said that there are many patients in the community who need a pain clinic. I was in pain myself and received treatment from the very doctors who will be treating patients here at the GMCH pain clinic.