Relief to agitators, no deduction of wages of Rs 84 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The decision of the State government not to deduct wages of an indefinite strike period provided relief to the agitators.

It may be noted that 54,171 employees of different Government departments, and 56,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members of schools of Marathwada launched an indefinite strike on March 14 for their different demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme OPS).

The government spends Rs 12 crore for the per day salary of these agitators.

There was a hanging sword of deducting salary if the strike is not called off.

The Government issued a circular on March 13 in the back of an indefinite strike of taking action against the agitators. The State Government adopted the policy of the Central Government of ‘no work, no pension’ and issued a notice of disciplinary action against them. So, there was a possibility of deducting their salary for the strike duration.

The Government pays Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore on the monthly salary and pension of the employees in the region. Of the total, 50 per cent amount is spent on the pension.

State union president of Central Employees union Dr Devidas Jarare said that the Government assured us of not deducting the salary of employees working in 48 Departments of the region.

Box

District-wise employees strength

The number of district-wise employees who participated in the indefinite strike is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: (8,738), Jalna (4,536), Parbhani (5,251), Hingoli (3,982), Nanded (10,764), Beed (7,430), Dharashiv (5,623) and Latur (7,826) and office of divisional commissioner (21).