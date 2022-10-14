Relief to sixteen teachers in TET scam case

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court upheld the order of the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declaring invalid the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates of 16 teachers from Gita Vidya Mandir and other schools in Shivajinagar in the city. A bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar gave the orders on Friday.

The bench has already given an order that the petitioner teachers should be paid salary, but not pay increment. A petition has been filed in the bench through Adv Vishnu Madan Patil by the teachers.

In connection with the TET scam prevalent across the State, the commissioner of MSCE took action against 7,880 teachers in the State through an order on August 3, 2022 and declared the certificates of the concerned as invalid. Various petitions have been filed in the Aurangabad bench challenging the decision.