Relief to special teachers; court directs not to terminate services

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade issued directives not to terminate the special teachers from the service. The court also directed the education director to release the salary of the petitioners.

The State government granted permission to start the units of the Scheme of Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) at more than 500 private institutes across the State.

The scheme was sponsored by the Central Government. Special teachers were appointed at the units of many districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur and Nashik.

The approval of 10 special teachers was not found in the outward records registers. The director of education cancelled the approval of Kiran Patil and nine other petitioners for this reason on November 6, 2023.

The teachers filed a petition through adv Vilas Panpatte in the court. Adv Panpatte gave the reference of High and Supreme Courts judgements during the arguments.

He said that the director of education has no right to terminate the services of special teachers as per the provisions in service norms. But, the management of private societies can do this.

He also brought to the notice of the court as to how special teachers are eligible for full salary and merger.

Chief Government pleader Amarjitsinha Girase and assistant Government pleader S K Tambe appeared for the Government.