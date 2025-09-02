Reliefs of thousands of Engineering, medical candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of candidates from SEBC and OBC categories who are pursuing different professional courses, including medical and engineering, heaved a sigh of relief as the State Government gave a six-month period.

It may be noted that the SEBC Reservation Act, 2024, has been implemented in the State from February 26, 2024, under which a 10 per cent reservation has been made for the SEBC category for admission in educational institutions and for direct service in Government services.

Also, a committee was constituted under this category on September 7, 2023.

As per the recommendations of the committee, some students from the Maratha community have been newly granted the status of Kumbi, Kumbi-Maratha or Maratha-Kumbi caste as well as Other Backwards Classes (OBC) caste.

The process of obtaining new caste certificates for these students is still ongoing. The admission of the students without the caste certificates is not confirmed. The matter of giving some time for the academic year 2025-2026 was under consideration of the Government.

Considering the difficulties faced by some of the candidates in submitting the caste validity certificate, the Government decided to give a six-month period from the date of admission to submit the caste validity certificates in educational institutions (including civil engineering, medical and other professional courses).

“If a candidate fails to submit the caste validity certificate within the period of six months, the admission of such candidates will be cancelled and the concerned candidate will be responsible for this,” it was mentioned in the Government orders.