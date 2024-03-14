Religious tension for 2nd consecutive night; prompt police intervention brought situation under control

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Religious tension erupted in Chikalthana on the second consecutive night on Wednesday. Following disputes on Tuesday, various organizations had planned a Maha Aarti. However, three youths proceeding to aarti were allegedly assaulted, prompting an angry reaction from the youth group towards the temple again. They blocked the Jalna road in protest. Consequently, tension escalated in the area. Timely police intervention prevented further escalation of the situation.

Avinaash Ambadas Bondre (19), Sagar Babaji Banjare (18), and Shubham Laxman Rathod (18, from Mukundnagar) were injured in the incident. They were immediately admitted to the civil hospital. According to Shubham, he and his friends were stoned while on their way to the temple for the procession. As a result, they fled to save their lives and took refuge on the road. Shubham also mentioned that they were accompanied by several other youths who also managed to escape safely. Meanwhile, vehicles of other youths in the area, including the son of a political figure, were removed from the vicinity in the presence of police personnel.