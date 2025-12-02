Relocation of Cidco bus stand delayed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The much-awaited Busport to be constructed on the site of the Cidco bus stand has not yet received the building permission. As a result, the project is still awaiting a formal start date. Consequently, the proposed relocation of the Cidco bus stand to the Chikalthana Central Workshop has also been delayed. Preparations are underway by the ST Corporation in this regard.

The bhoomi-pujan ceremony for the Busport at the Cidco bus stand site took place on August 28, 2019. After almost six years, efforts to commence the construction have begun. The relocation of the bus stand to the Chikalthana Central Workshop was planned by the end of November. However, due to the municipal corporation not granting building permission, the relocation has stalled, and actual construction work has been delayed. As a result, in the new year, passengers will have to reach Mukundwadi Chowk instead of the Cidco bus stand to catch ST buses.

Relocation in the new year

The municipal corporation has initiated the process to obtain building permission. Once this approval is received, the bus stand relocation will take place. Efforts are being made to complete the relocation within about a month, that is in the new year, according to Pramod Nehul, divisional controller.