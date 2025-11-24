Remembering Dharmendra: City’s visits and lasting memories

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Veteran actor and former parliamentarian Dharmendra Deol, born on 8 December 1935, passed away on 24 November 2025. His two visit included two documented visits to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then Aurangabad: first in 1966 for the shooting of Phool Aur Patthar and later on 10 September 2007 for a prize distribution ceremony at Khāmgaon.

During the 2007 visit, Dharmendraji was invited as the chief guest for the event, meticulously arranged by the late Pandurang Phundkar. The actor had agreed to attend on the condition that the programme would conclude by morning, allowing him to return to Mumbai the same evening. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the function faced delays, extending the schedule.

The news of Dharmendra’s demise at the age of 89 brought back vivid memories for former MLA Srikant Joshi, who hosted the actor during the 2007 Khāmgaon visit. Joshi recalls how Dharmendraji’s charm, dignity, and humility made the day unforgettable.

Before heading to Khāmgaon, Dharmendraji spent the morning at Joshi’s residence. His wife, Mrs. Kiran Joshi, and daughters Neelam and Kanchan had prepared an elaborate spread for the guest. Dharmendraji praised every dish, especially the puran poli, and interacted warmly with the family and the assembled media. He posed effortlessly for photographs, leaving an impression of rare simplicity.

During the road journey, Dharmendraji shared anecdotes about his film career, the challenges he faced, and the values he held dear. When Joshi apologized for the unavoidable delay in the schedule, the actor smiled and said, “When I entered politics, I realized my personal life now belongs to the people. You are doing this for the public how can I be upset?” The event, which began at 6 a.m., stretched late into the night but remained marked by energy and enthusiasm. Joshi described him as “a legendary actor, a committed leader, and a noble human being whose values will continue to inspire.”

-------

‘A warm morning with Dharmendraji,’ says Joshi

The atmosphere at Joshi’s residence was filled with warmth as Dharmendraji enjoyed the specially prepared puran poli and interacted with the family. Meanwhile, Vasant Davkhare briefed him on Joshi’s public work, which he listened to with keen interest. A group of photographers arrived earlier than expected, prompting a short but graceful photo session. By noon, the entourage departed for Khāmgaon, with Dharmendraji engaging in friendly conversation throughout the journey.

-------

“Aurangabad is beautiful and peaceful”

Dharmendraji always held a fondness for Aurangabad. While recalling his 1966 shoot for Phool Aur Patthar, he told Lokmat Times during the 2007 visit, “Aurangabad is a beautiful and peaceful city. Meena Kumari ji was with me. May the city’s peace remain forever, and my respect to the people of this place.”

-------

A memorable visit to Gulami

“In the early 1980s, I had the opportunity to visit the Gulami set, designed with an impressive Rajasthani theme at Mumbai’s Film City. I interviewed the team during the shoot, and the scale of the production left a lasting impact on me. The film eventually released in 1985, marking a memorable chapter in my journey.”

—Ashok Ujalambkar, Film critic