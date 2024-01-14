Renaming movement is token of social equality’s victory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There was opposition to name the university after Dr Babasaheb Ambedka. It took 17 years struggle for the name extension and this is a matter of concern. The Marathwada Univeristy Namantar Movement is a token of social equality’s victory,” said Dr Sudhir Gavhane, former vice chancellor and scholar of the renaming movement.

He was speaking in a lecture organised on ‘Renaming Struggle and Three Decades of Name Extension’ at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on the 30th name extension day of the university on Sunday. Vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi presided.

Management Council members Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Dr Yogita Patil and Registrar Dilip Bharad, director of Students Development Department Dr Kailas Ambhure were seated on the dais.

Dr Sudhir Gavhane said that the schools and colleges were named after those who had nothing to do with education. He lamented the opposition done to renaming the university after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr Gavhane said that Dr Ambedkar was the real nation-builder and advocate of social justice.

“Many generations of the Bahujan community were educated due to the establishment of the People’s Education Society in Marathwada. Giving the name of such a great leader is an honour to the university,” he added.

Dr Bharati Gawali announced the names of the gold medal winners. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme Dr Vishny Karhale proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Sanjay Shinde made an introductory speech.

University progressed much in 3 decades

In his presidential speech, VC Dr Suresh Gosavi said that the students of the university which is named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should maintain social ethics and values.

He said that Bamu did a lot of progress during the last 30 years. “There were 30 departments in the university at the time of its renaming while today, their number rose to 45 departments. Around 2,000 students have received research fellowships. These students get Rs 7 crore monthly research scholarship,” he added.