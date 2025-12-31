Renewed clash between Khaire & Danve over ticket distribution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Uddhav Sena gave tickets to a staggering 99 candidates for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

The large number of tickets has revealed a lack of coordination between senior Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and former Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve.

While the party was expected to fight the Municipal Corporation elections unitedly, Khaire alleged that Danve did not consult him while finalising the candidates. Khaire accused Danve of acting arbitrarily in selecting the candidates. On the other hand, Danve refuted these allegations.

Box

Allegations & counter allegations

Chandrakatn Khaire

--Chandrakant Khaire strongly and publicly opposed former Mayor Rashid Mamu's entry into the Uddhav Sena and his candidature.

--Danve unilaterally took Rashid Mamu to Mumbai for his induction into the party. Khaire claimed that this would cost the party 50,000 Hindu votes.

--Khaire alleged that Danve acted arbitrarily in deciding the candidates for the municipal elections, giving tickets without consulting him.

Box

Ambadas Danve

--Rashid Mamu was inducted into the party by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Khaire is a senior leader. Moreover, Rashid Mamu's candidature was finalized by the order of the party chief.

--Interviews were conducted at Shiv Sena Bhavan while selecting candidates for the city. Khaire was present at that time. Therefore, the claim that he acted arbitrarily in giving tickets is incorrect.