Renovation after 259 years; Hemadpanthi Khandoba temple reopens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The historic Khandoba Temple at the base of Satara village, known for its Hemadpanthi architecture, has reopened after a major renovation carried out 259 years after Ahilyabai Holkar’s last restoration in 1766. The first yatra after the restoration begins tomorrow, Friday, marking the start of the six-night traditional festival.

The festival opens at 3 am with the mahapuja, followed by ghatasthapana at 5.30 am. A stack of 350 betel leaves will be arranged before the deity’s mask as part of the ritual. Priests Dilip and Vijay Dhumal will lead the ceremonies, while the trustees’ board headed by Ramesh Chopde will oversee the arrangements. Nine specially designed outfits, including turbans, zari garments and 2.5-metre shawls, have been brought from Pune. Each outfit is reserved for a specific day of the festival, and the list of donors is finalised three months in advance. The deity will also be adorned with silver ornaments. On Champashashti, Wednesday, the deity’s mask will be taken out in a palanquin procession. After rituals at a local wada, prasad will be distributed at 2 pm. The palanquin will return to the temple later in the evening. As part of the renovation, a 124-lamp stone tower has been rebuilt and will be lit on Champashashti, becoming a major attraction for devotees.