Repair potholes on procession route immediately: district collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Citizens, Ganesh Mandals and the administration should work with patience, communication and coordination to celebrate Ganeshotsav peacefully. The administration should take safety measures on rivers, lakes and artificial ponds for immersion. Patch up the potholes on the procession route immediately,”

these instructions were given by District Collector Deelip Swami in a review meeting held at the District Collector's Office on Wednesday.

The District Collector directed the police to make adequate arrangements for law and order with the arrival of the Ganesh idol and for its immersion. The Health Department was directed to keep emergency medical facilities and ambulances ready during the festival.

He also ordered the Food and Drug Administration to conduct a special inspection campaign on sweets, modaks, offerings and other items.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Mandals are facing problems getting permission as Ganeshotsav is approaching in a week. Ganesh devotees have demanded that the administration start a single window scheme as soon as possible because of this.

Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangita Rathod, Sub-District Election Officer Devendra Katke, Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh along with all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars were present in this meeting.