Repair roads in Chikalthana industrial area

Aurangabad: There are potholes on the main roads leading from Chikalthana industrial area to Sion Loyanagar and Uttaranagar. Vehicles carrying school children are at a risk of getting into an accident. Also, motorists using this road are fed up with the dilapidated condition of the road. Being a labor colony, even if anyone complains about it, it is not taken into account. Even during the rainy season, no murum or debris was used to cover potholes. Citizens Bhagwan Gaikwad, Rameshwar Nikalje and others have demanded to repair the roads on priority.