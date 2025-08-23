Repayment done, yet gang attacks family in Rajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A family in Rajnagar was brutally attacked on Thursday night despite having repaid borrowed money. Around 8 pm, four assailants stormed into Piraji Shinde’s (39) house, leaving him and his family grievously injured.

Police said Piraji had borrowed money from Dhammu Jinjord but later cleared the dues. On 21 August, Jinjord again demanded money. When Piraji reminded him of the repayment, Jinjord grew furious and arrived with accomplices Prashant Hiwale, Shuttal, and a woman named Jaya. The gang first pelted stones at the house, then broke in and attacked the family with wooden and iron rods. When Piraji’s wife and son tried to intervene, they too were beaten. Accused Jaya allegedly dragged Piraji’s wife by the hair and smashed her to the ground. In the assault, Piraji’s arms and legs were fractured, while other family members also sustained serious injuries. Before leaving, the gang threatened to kill the family if they complained to the police. A case has been registered at Mukundwadi police station. Police sub-inspector Santosh Raut is investigating.