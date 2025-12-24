Repeat offender arrested for motorcycle theft; 14 bikes recovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious criminal released on bail just 15 days after his October arrest, has resumed motorcycle theft.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Murdkar (27, Bhokardan).The Crime Branch arrested him again within six weeks and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles. Alongside him, 19-year-old Arun Dhanraj Kandelkar from Godkhed, Jamner Taluka, was also caught; he had been buying the stolen bikes and selling them in villages for Rs 10,000–20,000 each. Over 1,000 motorcycles have been stolen in the city in 2025. Following directives from commissioner of police Pravin Pawar and deputy commissioner Ratnakar Navle, a dedicated team led by police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar investigated these thefts. Krishna was first arrested in October in Harsul, where five bikes were recovered. After his release on bail, he was again found active in Cidco and Harsul, leading to his rearrest. During interrogation, Krishna admitted selling 14 stolen motorcycles 12 from Cidco and two from Harsul to Arun. Police recovered all the vehicles. Krishna is reportedly addicted to alcohol and gambling; he sleeps at the bus station when out of money, then steals motorcycles to fund his habits. He has over 12 cases registered against him, including theft, loot, illegal alcohol sales, and gambling.