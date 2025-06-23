Repeat offender stabs worker over money

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A daily wage worker was critically injured after a known criminal stabbed him during a heated argument over money at Gade Chowk, Phulenagar, around 9.30 pm on June 21.

The attacker, Akash Shivaji Hiwale of Nagsennagar, reportedly threatened to kill Nitin Ambadas Patekar (32) if he didn’t pay up. Moments later, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Nitin in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. Nitin, who collapsed in a pool of blood, was rushed to a private hospital by his friends. He remains in the ICU, police said. A case was filed at Vedantnagar police station based on a complaint from the victim’s brother Dilip Patekar. The attack occurred near the municipal study center when Nitin and his friend Samadhan Misal were traveling on a two-wheeler and were stopped by the accused. Acting swiftly, a police team led by PI Praveena Yadav, PSI Vaibhav More, and others nabbed the accused following a tip-off. On Monday, a court remanded Akash to four days’ police custody. Inspector Yadav confirmed that Akash Hiwale is a habitual offender with two previous assault cases registered at Osmanpura police station.