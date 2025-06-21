Repeat offender Vishal Kasbe detained under preventive law
City police have detained 22-year-old man booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981, for repeated serious offences.
The accused has been identified as Vishal Kasbe of Punjabai Chowk, Indiranagar. Despite being externed earlier under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, Kasbe continued criminal activities, including robbery, assault, arson, and breaching police orders across Satara and Jawaharnagar limits. Citing public safety concerns, the commissioner of police issued the detention order, which was served on June 21. Kasbe has been lodged in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail. A fresh case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station.
