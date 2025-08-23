Report reducing Marathwada’s water share by 7 pc finally made available in Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Godavari Study Group’s report recommending a 7 per cent reduction in Marathwada’s rightful water share has finally been made available in Marathi on August 18. Water experts have now begun studying the report. Citizens and organisations have been given time until September 17 (one month) to file objections with the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).

It has been alleged that political leaders from Nashik and Ahilyanagar conspired to divert Marathwada’s water. At their insistence, the then Group recommended a 7 pc cut in the water to be released from Nashik and Ahilyanagar dams to the Jayakwadi project. Social organisations and water experts from Marathwada strongly opposed this report.

The state government submitted it to the MWRRA, which had initially sought objections and suggestions in March–April. At that time, Marathwada’s social groups and representatives had demanded that the complex English report be made available in Marathi, along with an extension of time to register objections. This demand has now been accepted. The 277-page report of the study group has been published on the Authority’s website.

Deadline till September 17 for objections

The Marathwada Pani Parishad (MPP) had demanded that the complex English report of the Pramod Mande Committee be made available in Marathi for the farming community, along with an extension for filing objections. Though delayed, the MWRRA has accepted the demand. Objections and representations can now be submitted until September 17. The MPP stated that awareness campaigns will be conducted among farmers and water user associations to ensure large-scale objections are filed, said MPP president Narhari Shivpure.

Over 1,000 objections planned

“We have already collected more than 1,000 objections and representations from water experts and farmers through awareness drives. Now that the report is available in Marathi, more effective objections can be filed,” said an activist Prof. Chandrakant Bharat.