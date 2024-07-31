Report sought from Bamu over director’s resignation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Office of the Governor and Chancellor of the universities has sought a report from the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University over the resignation of incharge director of Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department Dr Anand Wagh.

It may be noted Dr Wagh resigned from the post on July 9. In the resignation letter, he alleged that a governor-nominated member of the management council Dr Gajanan Sanap had threatened him to resign from the post at the chamber of Pro-Vice-Chancellor on July 5.

Dr Sanap refuted the charges. In this case, various teachers and student unions along with the Maratha Kranti Morcha met the Vice-Chancellor and demanded to remove Dr Sanap from the post. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar sought guidelines from the Raj Bhavan on receiving memoranda from the organisations. According to sources, the office of Governor instructed VC Dr Vijay Fulari to submit the report in the prescribed time.