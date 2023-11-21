Report transformer failure to MSEDCL immediately

Toll free number 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started a campaign to replace failed distribution transformers as soon as possible. The company has requested consumers to report such incidents directly to the toll free number 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435 or to the executive engineer at the circle offices.

MSEDCL has taken various measures to reduce the delay in replacing failed transformers, such as providing transformer oil immediately and creating a stock of repaired transformers. The company has also been reviewing the replacement and repair of transformers daily at the corporate office level.

Consumers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle can report transformer failures to the executive engineer (Administration) on 7066042399. They can also send a photo of the failed transformer and the location details to WhatsApp number 7066042399.

Consumers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural circle can report transformer failures to the executive engineer on 7875764017. They can also send a photo of the failed transformer and the location details to WhatsApp number 7875764017.