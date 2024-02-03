Republic Day celebrations at Sarosh School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Republic Day was celebrated with pride at Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the tricolour by director and principal M S Naiyer, accompanied by the school staff. This was followed by the National Anthem. The students led by the school parliament and house captains gave a wonderful display of March Past and colourful drill. The staff members were honoured with certificates by the president of SEWS Dr Moed Siddiqui. Students, who excelled in various competitions, were awarded by the School Committee chairman Mohammed Wasil. Physical Instructor Shoeb Siddiqui and the staff took efforts for the success.