Research Centre inauguration postponed; Narendra Jadhav registers protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has postponed the inaugural ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre to be held on July 22, due to some technical reasons.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle made this announcement on Thursday.

The building of the research centre was constructed at the cost of Rs 3.25 crore and former President of the country Dr Ram Nath Kovind was to inaugurate it on Saturday.

As Rajya Sabha member Padmashri Dr Narendra Jadhav made available a fund of Rs 2 crore for the centre while the remaining fund of RS 1.25 crore was spent from the university fund. The building was developed near the Students Development Department. “However, the inaugural of renovated Univeristy Gate and felicitation of Padmashri will be organised as usual on time,” he said.

Dr Narendra Jadhav registers protest

Dr Narendra Jadhav provided a fund of Rs 2 crore for the research centre’s building.

However, his name was not printed on the invitation card nor invited to the inaugural ceremony.

When Dr Jadhav contacted the university, the officers informed him that he was to be invited to the programme. On this, he sent a letter to the administration, registering a strong protest for the function for not inviting him.

In the letter, he stated that he had received a formal invitation on Thursday morning on his Whatsapp after he communicated with the officers on his mobile phone.

“Inviting at such short notice could only mean that you (the top officers ) do not want me to show up. I am wondering why? he said. He said that he was shocked to not find the name ‘Dr Ambedkar Research Centre’ on the invitation card of its inaugural building. “I do not understand the need for Padma Gaurav at the hands of the ex-President when he or his distinguished predecessors have already done it in Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he added.