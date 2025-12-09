“Research must ultimately benefit society” – young scientist Gopal Jee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Scientific research holds meaning only when it benefits society, the nation and ordinary citizens, said young scientist Gopal Jee, known as the Banana Boy of India, while interacting with students at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University on Monday, December 9. The session took place at the university’s Rukmini Auditorium.

Addressing students, Gopal Jee said that although a growing number of students in India are pursuing research, it is essential that their work leads to outcomes useful to society. “Innovation should contribute to public welfare. The world is changing rapidly, and technology evolves every day. The youth of the Gen-Z era cannot rely on luck,hard work is the only dependable factor,” he said.

Gopal Jee also stressed that nature and science are interconnected. According to him, every form of innovation originates from nature, and students must develop the habit of questioning ‘why’ and ‘how’ as these shape the direction of one’s life. “Science is not merely something to learn; it is something to live. It has no religion, boundaries or nationality,” he added. He encouraged students to work toward creating at least one original product or discovery in their lifetime.

The session saw participation from university leadership and faculty, including MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, former vice-chancellor prof. Dr. Sudhir Gavhane, principal Dr. Vijaya Musande, as well as deans, directors, department heads, faculty members and students.

Gopal Jee, known for developing multiple products from banana plants at a young age, highlighted the importance of hands-on experimentation and persistent effort in research.

The programme opened with introductory remarks by prof. Dr. Sudhir Gavhane, while prof. Girish Basole conducted the proceedings and delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the national anthem.