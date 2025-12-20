Reservation chart to be prepared 10 hours in advance

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the aim of informing passengers about their ticket reservation status well in time especially to reduce anxiety among long-distance travellers the Railways have revised the process of preparing reservation charts. Accordingly, reservation charts for all trains operating under the South Central Railway zone will now be prepared at least 10 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. This will help passengers know in advance whether their tickets are confirmed, in RAC, or on the waiting list, enabling better travel planning, the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

Earlier, reservation charts were prepared eight hours before departure. The time has now been extended by two hours. This change has been introduced for the first time to help passengers plan their journey more efficiently and to ease concerns of those travelling from distant locations.

New reservation chart preparation schedule:

---For trains departing between 5.01 am and 2.00 pm, the first reservation chart will generally be prepared by 8.00 pm on the previous night.

---For trains departing between 2.01 pm and 11.59 pm, as well as between 12.00 midnight and 5.00 am, the first reservation chart will be prepared at least 10 hours before departure.