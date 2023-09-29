Resident doctors go on strike demanding stipend

Rejoin work in four hours after assurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Resident doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) went on strike for four hours on Thursday demanding the stipend for the past two months.

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) led the strike, which began at 8 am and ended at 12 pm. Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that the bandh had no effect on the hospital work as temporary arrangement was made at the hospital. MARD association vice president Dr Mohit Patil said that assurance was given to resolve the stipend issue, hence the doctors who stopped work at 8 am joined the work at 12 pm.