Resident doctors provide patient care wearing black armbands Opposition to MMC registration of homeopathic doctors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Resident Doctors’ Association has opposed the registration of homeopathic doctors who have passed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). In protest of this decision, resident doctors at GMCH on Tuesday wore black armbands while providing patient care.

Gathering in front of the OPD at GMCH, resident doctors tied black armbands on each other’s hands. They clarified that their protest is not against homeopathy itself, but specifically against the registration of CCMP-qualified homeopathic doctors with the MMC. The doctors warned that if this decision is not revoked, their agitation will be intensified further.