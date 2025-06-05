Resident Dy. collector Khirolkar granted bail after 10 days in jail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The court has granted bail to Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, who was arrested on May 27 for allegedly accepting a bribe in a land conversion case. He was released on a surety of Rs 50,000 after ten days in custody.

Khirolkar and his assistant Dilip Tribhuvan were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting Rs 5 lakh for issuing the required currency to convert 6,016 gunthas of Class-2 land into Class-1 in Tisgaon. The complainant alleged the duo had already taken Rs 23 lakh and later demanded an additional Rs 18 lakh. Fed up with repeated demands, the victim approached the ACB. Inspector Shantilal Chavan laid a trap and caught Tribhuvan red-handed.

Sessions Judge R.D. Khedekar granted Khirolkar conditional bail, directing him to cooperate with the investigation, avoid tampering with evidence, and remain available for questioning.

----------------------

Garje still on the run

In a separate case, additional tehsildar Nitin Garje evaded arrest during an ACB operation on May 16. Agents Nitin Chavan and Sohel Bahashwan were nabbed in the parking lot, but Garje managed to flee and has been absconding since. Sources say he is pursuing anticipatory bail and frequently changes his phone and location, complicating the search.