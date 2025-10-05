Residents appeal over 7-day water supply gap in Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of several housing societies in the Cidco area have raised strong objections over the worsening municipal water supply schedule. The supply gap, which earlier was every 4 to 5 days, has now stretched to once in seven days.

The affected localities include B-1 Cidco, Grievuz Colony, Vasundhara Colony, Vishal Tower, Sai Corner, White House, Arogya Housing Society, Kapila Housing Society, Narendra Housing Society, Saptashrungi Apartment, Keshardeep Complex, C-1, C-2, Police Colony, Vishal Park, Akshay Complex, Arch Antara Apartment, Sanmati Vihar, and Vaibhav Shri Housing Society.

Residents pointed out that most other areas of the city are receiving water every four days, making the disparity unfair. They also expressed surprise that the situation has worsened even after the commissioning of a new 920 MLD pipeline. Citizens have appealed to the Municipal Commissioner and the Water Supply Department to urgently look into the matter and restore a fair and improved supply schedule.

“Before summer, we used to get water every 4 to 5 days. Now it has stretched to 7 days, while other areas get it every 4 days. We request the authorities to intervene immediately,” said P. P. Ramachandran, a resident of Sunny House (N-7).