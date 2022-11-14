Residents demonstrate against irregular water supply

Aurangabad

The water supply through tankers by a private contractors appointed by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was interrupted for a longer period. Hence, the residents of Bharatnagar and Renukanagar in Garkheda area staged demonstrations against the irregular water supply at Cidco N-1 water tank on Monday. They took the stand to continue the agitation until the water supply is regularized. The agitation was withdrawn only after the assurance to regularize water supply by the AMC officers.

The residents of Garkheda are supplied water from Cidco N-1 water tank through tankers. However, the supply was interrupted for the past few days as the MIDC pipeline was broken. Hence, the water was supplied from Cidco N-5 water tank. However, the residents did not receive the water in time. The residents today gathered at the water tank and staged demonstrations.

The residents alleged that the administration takes the money for the water tankers from them, but do not provide ample water. The water is supplied after eight to ten days. The residents of this area are poor and most of them live on daily wages. They have to wait for the tankers leaving their work. It is mandatory for the administration to supply water after three days, but the tanker owners sell the water to others and do not supply in this area, the residents alleged.