Residents of Kokanwadi demand police action against roaming goons
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 5, 2025 23:30 IST2025-10-05T23:30:03+5:302025-10-05T23:30:03+5:30
Residents of Kokanwadi have raised concerns over a group of 5–6 goons roaming the area in the evenings everyday and issuing threats in the mornings. Locals, living near the IGP office, have reported the incidents to Lokmat Times and are urging urgent police intervention to ensure safety in the neighborhood.