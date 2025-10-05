Residents of Kokanwadi demand police action against roaming goons

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 5, 2025 23:30 IST2025-10-05T23:30:03+5:302025-10-05T23:30:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents of Kokanwadi have raised concerns over a group of 5–6 goons roaming the area in the ...

Residents of Kokanwadi demand police action against roaming goons | Residents of Kokanwadi demand police action against roaming goons

Residents of Kokanwadi demand police action against roaming goons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of Kokanwadi have raised concerns over a group of 5–6 goons roaming the area in the evenings everyday and issuing threats in the mornings. Locals, living near the IGP office, have reported the incidents to Lokmat Times and are urging urgent police intervention to ensure safety in the neighborhood.

Open in app